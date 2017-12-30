 BIGG BOSS 11: GOOD NEWS for all Shilpa Shinde fans
BIGG BOSS 11: GOOD NEWS for all Shilpa Shinde fans

Is Shilpa Shinde Winner of Bigg Boss 11?

By: || Updated: 30 Dec 2017 04:28 PM
Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are in for a treat and a shock this weekend. Viewers will get to see the shocking elimination of popular celebrity contestant Priyank Sharma. As per news, Luv Tyagi got more votes and Priyank Sharma got eliminated.












Now there is some good news for Shilpa Shinde fans as they have created history for Shilpa. Fans showered their love on Shilpa by tweeting ‘We love Shilpa Shinde’ hashtag on Twitter. Earlier the count reached 500k and breaking all the records, it has reached one Million.

Yes, ‘We Love Shilpa Shinde’ is trending on twitter with million tweets and in the history of Bigg Boss no other contestant has ever done this.

Check out the tweet:



















Another big thing is that Shilpa Shinde is the new and last captain of the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.

With this huge fan following, can we say that Shilpa Shinde is the winner of Bigg Boss 11?

Or there will be a twist and someone else will walk away with that trophy?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

