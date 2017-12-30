BIGG BOSS 11: GOOD NEWS for all Shilpa Shinde fans



This is the million Dollar Tweet for Million Dollar Lady....We did it guy's....Lets Celebrate this.....for me New Year already started.#WeLoveShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/jGRzgqPQk7



— #TigerZindaHai 💥 (@BeingSaurabhS) December 29, 2017



#BB11

Congratulations All shilpa Fans

You have done it, Histroy created again.. Something that has never been witnessed for any celebrity 1Million tweets of #WeLoveShilpaShinde trend.



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 29, 2017



Shilpians The Final Figure was 1.04M Tweets for #WeLoveShilpaShinde ........ That's Huge, Very Huge.......This is not just a tweet or Trend, it was our love for Shilpa.#ShilpaShinde #BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/R023KGG4yP



— #TigerZindaHai 💥 (@BeingSaurabhS) December 30, 2017



: Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are in for a treat and a shock this weekend. Viewers will get to see the shocking elimination of popular celebrity contestant Priyank Sharma. As per news, Luv Tyagi got more votes and Priyank Sharma got eliminated.Now there is some good news for Shilpa Shinde fans as they have created history for Shilpa. Fans showered their love on Shilpa by tweeting ‘We love Shilpa Shinde’ hashtag on Twitter. Earlier the count reached 500k and breaking all the records, it has reached one Million.Yes, ‘We Love Shilpa Shinde’ is trending on twitter with million tweets and in the history of Bigg Boss no other contestant has ever done this.Check out the tweet:Another big thing is that Shilpa Shinde is the new and last captain of the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.With this huge fan following, can we say that Shilpa Shinde is the winner of Bigg Boss 11?Or there will be a twist and someone else will walk away with that trophy?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.