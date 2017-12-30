BIGG BOSS 11: GOOD NEWS for all Shilpa Shinde fans

Congratulations all Luv Fans Luv become SEMI FINALIST Abhi toh shuruwate hai 😎 _________________________________ FOLLOW → @LuvExtraDose . . . For More Updates Regarding Luv , one Of the Best LuvTyagi FC Comment 💬 Like 💖 Support Luv 👍 #LuvExtraDose⭐ #LuvExtraDose #Luv #LuvTyagi⭐ #LuvTyagi #luvtyagifan #LuvTyagi😘 #biggboss11 #bb11 #bb #Endemolshine #india #indian #delhi #hinakhan #hina #colorstv #salmankhan #salman #luvtyagibigboss11 #Manveer #ManveerGurjar #Priyanksharma #priyank #Hina #Hinakhan #katrina #katrinakaif #Tigerzindahai Official ID - @LuvTya6i ⚫ Luv's Father ID - @tyagi24669 Luv's Mother ID - @sunitatyagi151169
Now there is some good news for Shilpa Shinde fans as they have created history for Shilpa. Fans showered their love on Shilpa by tweeting ‘We love Shilpa Shinde’ hashtag on Twitter. Earlier the count reached 500k and breaking all the records, it has reached one Million.
Yes, ‘We Love Shilpa Shinde’ is trending on twitter with million tweets and in the history of Bigg Boss no other contestant has ever done this.
Check out the tweet:
This is the million Dollar Tweet for Million Dollar Lady....We did it guy's....Lets Celebrate this.....for me New Year already started.#WeLoveShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/jGRzgqPQk7
— #TigerZindaHai 💥 (@BeingSaurabhS) December 29, 2017
#BB11
Congratulations All shilpa Fans
You have done it, Histroy created again.. Something that has never been witnessed for any celebrity 1Million tweets of #WeLoveShilpaShinde trend.
— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 29, 2017
Shilpians The Final Figure was 1.04M Tweets for #WeLoveShilpaShinde ........ That's Huge, Very Huge.......This is not just a tweet or Trend, it was our love for Shilpa.#ShilpaShinde #BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/R023KGG4yP
— #TigerZindaHai 💥 (@BeingSaurabhS) December 30, 2017
Never miss 'Bigg Boss 11 Extra Dose' Mon-Fri at 11:30 pm and 2:00pm on MTV where you can see all the unseen scenes of bb11.
A post shared by Shilpa Shinde fanclub😘 (@shilpa_shinde_fanclub) on
Another big thing is that Shilpa Shinde is the new and last captain of the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.
With this huge fan following, can we say that Shilpa Shinde is the winner of Bigg Boss 11?
Or there will be a twist and someone else will walk away with that trophy?
