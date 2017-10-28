BIGG BOSS 11: Gauahar Khan gives A SPECIAL GIFT to this contestant

All the contestants had to convince her to give the briefcase to them. Everyone played well and one by one kept their side.
Check out this promo:
Well, as per sources, Gauahar Khan gave this special briefcase to Akash Dadlani. It is also being said that this briefcase is having an advantage that Akash can use in future.
It will be interesting to see what advice did Gauahar Khan gave to Hina Khan or did they both exchanged some cold vibes.
Few days ago, Guauhar also took to twitter to praise Akash Dadlani and wrote, “A-kash or akash .... Ure real , loyal , all heart ... I don't know u , but I hope u go long in this show !!! N u are grounded !✨”
Do you think Gauahar did right thing by giving that briefcase to Akash Dadlani?
