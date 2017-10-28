 BIGG BOSS 11: Gauahar Khan gives A SPECIAL GIFT to this contestant
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Gauahar Khan gives A SPECIAL GIFT to this contestant

BIGG BOSS 11: Gauahar Khan gives A SPECIAL GIFT to this contestant

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan enter in Bigg Boss 11 house and gave briefcase to this contestant.

By: || Updated: 28 Oct 2017 04:18 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Gauahar Khan gives A SPECIAL GIFT to this contestant

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 11 house

New Delhi: Colors TV is all set to bring in a huge twist in the Bigg Boss 11 show. As we told you yesterday that Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has entered the house. She played a task with the all contestants and had a briefcase with her.

All the contestants had to convince her to give the briefcase to them. Everyone played well and one by one kept their side.

Check out this promo:

















Well, as per sources, Gauahar Khan gave this special briefcase to Akash Dadlani. It is also being said that this briefcase is having an advantage that Akash can use in future.

It will be interesting to see what advice did Gauahar Khan gave to Hina Khan or did they both exchanged some cold vibes.

Few days ago, Guauhar also took to twitter to praise Akash Dadlani and wrote, “A-kash or akash .... Ure real , loyal , all heart ... I don't know u , but I hope u go long in this show !!! N u are grounded !✨”

Do you think Gauahar did right thing by giving that briefcase to Akash Dadlani?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Contestants get RUDE while convincing Gauahar Khan but she gives them REALITY CHECK

trending now

VIDEO
Ahmed Patel will have to answer whether he knew ...
INDIA
ISIS suspects at Ahmed Patel's hospital case: Congress must ...
INDIA
Mumbai Metro line III: Parsis meet Uddhav Thackeray to ...