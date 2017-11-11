BIGG BOSS 11: FRIENDSHIP FALLS APART! Priyank and Vikas get into PHYSICAL fight

But friendship of Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma is falling apart in the Bigg Boss 11 house. As we told you that in double eviction, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy have got evicted. Now we come to know that Priyank and Vikas get into a fight but wait! It is nothing serious. It was in ‘Sultani Akhada’.
As per new in Bollywoodlife.com, “Every weekend, host Salman Khan gets two contestants to wrestle each other in his Sultaani Akhaada, and this time, it were Vikas and Priyank, who were chosen for this task.Just the thought of Vikas and Priyank wrestling each other has got us a bit worried.”
It is evident from the last few episodes that Vikas Gupta is maintaining distance from Priyank Sharma and is more on Arshi’s side.
But will Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta become friends again?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.