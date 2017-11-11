 BIGG BOSS 11: FRIENDSHIP FALLS APART! Priyank and Vikas get into PHYSICAL fight
Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as best friends but looks like will come out as enemies.

By: || Updated: 11 Nov 2017 01:29 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going high on drama and fights. Earlier this week at the start we saw a massive fight between Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla. Just after that fight, Puneesh Sharma too got aggressive with Priyank Sharma.

But friendship of Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma is falling apart in the Bigg Boss 11 house. As we told you that in double eviction, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy have got evicted. Now we come to know that Priyank and Vikas get into a fight but wait! It is nothing serious. It was in ‘Sultani Akhada’.








As per new in Bollywoodlife.com, “Every weekend, host Salman Khan gets two contestants to wrestle each other in his Sultaani Akhaada, and this time, it were Vikas and Priyank, who were chosen for this task.Just the thought of Vikas and Priyank wrestling each other has got us a bit worried.”

It is evident from the last few episodes that Vikas Gupta is maintaining distance from Priyank Sharma and is more on Arshi’s side.

But will Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta become friends again?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

