BIGG BOSS 11: Former contestant Vindu Dara Singh comes out in support of Vikas Gupta



I hv been CONSISTENT against my views agnst AKASH!

TAKLA bade shaan seh gaya tha JAIL keh andhar 2b a HERO!🤣

1st let d episode be AIRED, promos r tricky!

BB shows everything, the CLIPS u see on Voot etc r also uploaded by BB right?

Aisa nahin ki STING operation clips hai?#BB11

— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 22, 2017

The freshly brewed rivalry on Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is that of Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani . The show witnessed the ugliest brawl in its history between these two contestants.In the promos that are doing rounds on the internet , we can see Vikas Gupta and Akash dadlani engaging in the worst form of physical fight. We also saw Vikas Gupta attempting to kiss Akash Dadlani. Fans have picked their sides. While some are blaming Akash for initiating the fight, others are criticising Vikas Gupta for manhandling Akash.The fans have already aligned themselves around these two rival contestants.The footage of Vikas kissing Akash on the lips is what is drawing widespread criticism. If the footages circulating are correct then there are strong chances that Vikas will be asked to leave the show for his misconduct.As the news is spreading like a wildfire, one of the most popular contestants Vikas Gupta is finding himself stuck deep in an ugly controversy.However, Vikas does have a long list of strong supporters. One of his ardent supporter is former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh, who has come out to speak out in his favour,According to Vindu, the promos can be misleading and Akash Dadlani is at fault as he was the one who provoked Vikas.Who do you think is responsible for all the chaos? Leave your answers in comments.