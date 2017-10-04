BIGG BOSS 11: FIRST TASK and looks who WON it!

: Colors TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11 is keeping the audience entertained. However, this time show has got the lowest ratings in the history of Bigg Boss.All the ardent fans know that drama began in the Bigg Boss house on day 1 with the fights of Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Zubair Khan and Puneesh Sharma. Well after nominations, on the 3day contestants of the main house got their first task.Housemates were given two tasks and ‘Padosis’ didn’t take part in it. The first task was to wash and feed the donkey which was done by Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra and Benafsha Soonawalla.The second task was to keep the fishes in the box. The good thing is that both of the tasks were won by housemates.Check out the video here:The nominated contestants for this week are, Zubair Khan, Arshi Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Shilpa Shinde and Bandagi Kalra.This time theme of the show is ‘Padosi’ and 18 contestants have been introduced. Out of them 4 are ‘padosis’, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas and Luv Tyagi. The other contestants who are in main house are, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Choudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan.