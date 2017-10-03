BIGG BOSS 11: FIRST NOMINATION! 5 contestants get nominated in FIRST WEEK

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has started and after getting into the house through a grand premiere hosted by Salman Khan, contestants are ready to fight out the battle on day 1 only.Contestants were in for celebrations when Bigg Boss sent Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla birthday cake. As we exclusively told you earlier about Shilpa Shinde-Vikas Gupta and Zubair Khan-Puneesh Sharma’s fight, we have got more exciting news for the ardent fans of Bigg Boss.The most contestants fear of one thing and that is nominations. Day 1 in the house and 5 contestants have been nominated for the first week. In today’s upcoming episode we will see the nominations part. The twist in ‘nomination prakirya’ was that the contestants had to nominate each other by putting a slip of ‘nomination’ of the each other’s forehead. Well, the transparent nominations created a lot of drama in the house.As per reports, the nominated contestants are Arshi Khan, Bandagi Kalra, Jyoti Kumari, Zubair Khan and Shilpa Shinde.4 Padosis on the other hand had the advantage.Check out the video here:Looks like the new rivalry has erupt between Benafsha Soonawalla and Jyoti Kumari.This time there are total 18 contestants and they are, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Chaudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan and Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan.