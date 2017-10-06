 BIGG BOSS 11: FIR to be lodged against Zubair Khan for FAKING identity
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan is not Haseena Parker's son-in-law.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan

New Delhi: The contestants of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to give drama to the viewers. But it seems like that makers and Channel authorities didn’t do a proper research on the commoner contestant.

Actually, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan, who offended many housemates with his rough language at the start, may get thrown out of the house. The reason is that Zubair claimed that he is son-in-law of Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. But it turns out that he is a fraud.

A member of Dawood Ibrahim’s group and co-producer of film ‘Haseena Parker’ Sameer Antulay said that Zubair is doing all this for publicity. In a given statement to Mid-day, Sameer said “Zubair Khan is a fraud. He has no connections with our family. He is misusing the Dawood title for publicity. We will be approaching the cops to register an FIR against him.”



Sameer also revealed that late Haseena Parkar has two daughters, Qudsia and Humeira and Zubair is claiming to be married to Qudsia. But in reality, she is married to a businessman named Zaheer Shaikh.

He further said, “These rumours need to end as my sisters are facing a lot of problems.”

This is quite much and also a failure on the team of Colors TV.

It is to be seen now whether Zubair is kicked out of the house for faking identity or makers will retain him. Also he is nominated this week, so do you think he will get evicted?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss 11 and TV news.

First Published:
