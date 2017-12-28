BIGG BOSS 11: FINALLY! This POPULAR contestant becomes CAPTAIN



: Here is the breaking news from the house of Bigg Boss 11. As we told you that in today’s episode, family members of housemates will enter the house one by one and will meet them for few minutes.After this, Bigg Boss gave another task to the contestants of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. According to news in Khabri, housemates were asked to give gift basket to their family members and ‘Padosis’ will have to judge the contestants on the basis of that gift. Housemates can add make their family members happy by adding some personal belongings in it.Hina Khan gifts coffee powder and her favorite perfume to Rocky. On the other hand,Vikas Gupta gifts a ring to his mother that she gave him when he was little.But Shilpa Shinde’s gift is very much emotional. Shilpa attached a photo of his father on family photo and also conveyed the message that she missed him in the picture.Now the latest update is that Shilpa Shinde is the new captain of Bigg Boss 11 house.Shilpa Shinde has become captain for the first time. As per sources, Padosis decided that Shilpa Shinde’s gift was the best and on that basis she became captain of the house.Are you happy that finally Shilpa became captain of the house?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.