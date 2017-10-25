BIGG BOSS 11: FINALLY! Priyank Sharma to RE-ENTER the house VERY SOON







: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had very less fights and drama today. But we witnessed wildcard contestant Dhinchak Pooja bursting in tears. When we talk about Colors’ most controversial show, the one question that is on everyone’s mind right now is when is Priyank Sharma going to enter the house again.A day before yesterday, we exclusively told about the video that Priyank shot with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss stage and it was all about him entering in the house again. Fans of Priyank are now very much curious to know when their handsome star is going back in the show.Well, if reports are to be believed, only a day is left in his entry in Bigg Boss house. As per source of Bollywoodlife.com, “Priyank Sharma will be entering the house tomorrow (Thursday).”But on the other hand some of the reports also say that he will enter the house on Saturday.Well, this makes one thing sure that Priyank Sharma will enter the house this week.On a related note, Priyank was thrown out of the house for being violent with Akash Dadlani in Vikas Gupta’s fight.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.