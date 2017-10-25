BIGG BOSS 11: FINALLY! Priyank Sharma to RE-ENTER the house VERY SOON

A day before yesterday, we exclusively told about the video that Priyank shot with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss stage and it was all about him entering in the house again. Fans of Priyank are now very much curious to know when their handsome star is going back in the show.
Well, if reports are to be believed, only a day is left in his entry in Bigg Boss house. As per source of Bollywoodlife.com, “Priyank Sharma will be entering the house tomorrow (Thursday).”
But on the other hand some of the reports also say that he will enter the house on Saturday.
Well, this makes one thing sure that Priyank Sharma will enter the house this week.
On a related note, Priyank was thrown out of the house for being violent with Akash Dadlani in Vikas Gupta’s fight.
