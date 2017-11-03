BIGG BOSS 11: Fans HATE Shilpa Shinde now







Follow- @bb11_official_ #gupta #vikasgupta #shilpashinde #bb11 #biggboss11 #arshikhan #luvtyagi #priyanksharma

A post shared by biggboss11 official 🔵 (@bb11_official_) on Nov 3, 2017 at 2:50am PDT







Vikas ne apni ma ki kasam kha k baat discuss ki shilpa didnt have an answer. Sorry shilpa but you are wrong. #BiggBoss11 #BB11



— ♕Abdul Basit♕ (@Basit_Tweets) November 3, 2017





Shilpa fans are turning into Vikas fans now😂

Yayyyy💃💃💃

I hated Shilpa & will hate Shilpa even more now!#BB11 #BiggBoss11

— Nancy_G ⚡🎬🔥 (@nancyis_bae) November 3, 2017



this time my respect for @lostboy54 is increasing day by day , I see a Gautam Gulathi in him many times, He is genuine, #BB11 #BiggBoss11



— Astha Bansal (@astha_bansal12) November 3, 2017





I am so waiting for the weekend ka vaar now! Hopefully Salman achi class lelein!#BiggBoss11

— Riddhi (@riddhi1206) November 3, 2017



Shilpa CR se nikl kr jo kr rhi fake rona and planning. Thts wrong this was the moment she could have changed the game. #BiggBoss11 #BB11



— ♕Abdul Basit♕ (@Basit_Tweets) November 3, 2017





Imma new and now lifetime fangurl of #VikasGupta

You are a gem of a person! @lostboy54 Lotza love!

— #StayStrongVikas (@Vikas_fangurl) November 3, 2017



Exactly all housemates hv gone mad #VikasGupta is crying n every1enjoying shame on dem only #Priyank tried to take stand bt hina stopped him



— Zara ❤ (@anujhelly) November 3, 2017





Shilpa Shinde a big thumbsdown for u and for ur magarmach's aaasus Luv you #VikasGupta keep rocking you r winner for us #winnerofheart

— Shivani Pandey (@Shivani15686760) November 3, 2017



Shilpa has runied it herself!! Vikas didnt answer her back in her any way, Vikas Got my respect🖒 #BB11 #VikasGupta



— JaWaid⚡🎬 (@_jawaid1) November 3, 2017



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is not less than any jail, it never lets you escape even if you want to. In the last few hours, we saw how Vikas Gupta again tried to run away from Bigg Boss house. He also said that he is ready to pay 2 Crore for breaching the contract and leaving the show in the middle.But, how can Bigg Boss let Vikas Gupta do this crime? He is giving good TRP to the show after all.Shilpa Shinde started provoking Vikas Gupta once again during and after the task. She could not sit quite even Vikas was in Jail and tortured him continuously.Check out these few videos of Shilpa torturing Vikas Gupta:Well, this definitely is not entertainment. Even Shilpa’s fans and people on social media are taking Vikas Gupta’s side.Check out these comments:So do you think that Shilpa crossed a line between teasing and torturing? Should Salman Khan teach Shilpa Shinde a lesson on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.