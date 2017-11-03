BIGG BOSS 11: Fans HATE Shilpa Shinde now

But, how can Bigg Boss let Vikas Gupta do this crime? He is giving good TRP to the show after all.
Shilpa Shinde started provoking Vikas Gupta once again during and after the task. She could not sit quite even Vikas was in Jail and tortured him continuously.
Check out these few videos of Shilpa torturing Vikas Gupta:
Well, this definitely is not entertainment. Even Shilpa’s fans and people on social media are taking Vikas Gupta’s side.
Check out these comments:
Vikas ne apni ma ki kasam kha k baat discuss ki shilpa didnt have an answer. Sorry shilpa but you are wrong. #BiggBoss11 #BB11
— ♕Abdul Basit♕ (@Basit_Tweets) November 3, 2017
Shilpa fans are turning into Vikas fans now😂
Yayyyy💃💃💃
I hated Shilpa & will hate Shilpa even more now!#BB11 #BiggBoss11
— Nancy_G ⚡🎬🔥 (@nancyis_bae) November 3, 2017
this time my respect for @lostboy54 is increasing day by day , I see a Gautam Gulathi in him many times, He is genuine, #BB11 #BiggBoss11
— Astha Bansal (@astha_bansal12) November 3, 2017
I am so waiting for the weekend ka vaar now! Hopefully Salman achi class lelein!#BiggBoss11
— Riddhi (@riddhi1206) November 3, 2017
Shilpa CR se nikl kr jo kr rhi fake rona and planning. Thts wrong this was the moment she could have changed the game. #BiggBoss11 #BB11
— ♕Abdul Basit♕ (@Basit_Tweets) November 3, 2017
Imma new and now lifetime fangurl of #VikasGupta
You are a gem of a person! @lostboy54 Lotza love!
— #StayStrongVikas (@Vikas_fangurl) November 3, 2017
Exactly all housemates hv gone mad #VikasGupta is crying n every1enjoying shame on dem only #Priyank tried to take stand bt hina stopped him
— Zara ❤ (@anujhelly) November 3, 2017
Shilpa Shinde a big thumbsdown for u and for ur magarmach's aaasus Luv you #VikasGupta keep rocking you r winner for us #winnerofheart
— Shivani Pandey (@Shivani15686760) November 3, 2017
Shilpa has runied it herself!! Vikas didnt answer her back in her any way, Vikas Got my respect🖒 #BB11 #VikasGupta
— JaWaid⚡🎬 (@_jawaid1) November 3, 2017
So do you think that Shilpa crossed a line between teasing and torturing? Should Salman Khan teach Shilpa Shinde a lesson on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’?
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.