 BIGG BOSS 11: Fans HATE Shilpa Shinde now
  BIGG BOSS 11: Fans HATE Shilpa Shinde now

BIGG BOSS 11: Fans HATE Shilpa Shinde now

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has crossed line and now her fans are turning into her 'Haters'.

By: || Updated: 03 Nov 2017 05:25 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Fans HATE Shilpa Shinde now

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde in confession room

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is not less than any jail, it never lets you escape even if you want to. In the last few hours, we saw how Vikas Gupta again tried to run away from Bigg Boss house. He also said that he is ready to pay 2 Crore for breaching the contract and leaving the show in the middle.

But, how can Bigg Boss let Vikas Gupta do this crime? He is giving good TRP to the show after all.

Shilpa Shinde started provoking Vikas Gupta once again during and after the task. She could not sit quite even Vikas was in Jail and tortured him continuously.

Check out these few videos of Shilpa torturing Vikas Gupta:



















Follow- @bb11_official_ #gupta #vikasgupta #shilpashinde #bb11 #biggboss11 #arshikhan #luvtyagi #priyanksharma


A post shared by biggboss11 official 🔵 (@bb11_official_) on














Well, this definitely is not entertainment. Even Shilpa’s fans and people on social media are taking Vikas Gupta’s side.

Check out these comments:





























So do you think that Shilpa crossed a line between teasing and torturing? Should Salman Khan teach Shilpa Shinde a lesson on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

