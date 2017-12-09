 Bigg Boss 11: Famous actor enters the house, takes a dig at Hina Khan
Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan's TV co-star Rohan Mehra and Karan Patel to enter the the show tonight

By: || Updated: 09 Dec 2017 01:06 PM
Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss

Bigg Boss 11: Famous TV actor Karan Patel who did a number of Tweets showcasing Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan's lies, enters the house. Hina Khan is ready to face off Karan who wants to unleash her lies in the house.

Karan's tweets were mostly posted targeting one contestant Hina Khan, so the makers have decided his entry in the house.

He targets Hina by reminding her lies like, 'Ye maine kab kaha (When did i say that?), Bahar 130 crore log dekh rahe hain (130 crore people are watching out there), Ye to hua hee nahi tha (this was never happened)
Well! tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be exciting as the new guests Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna and Hina's TV co-star Rohan Mehra are entering the house with Karan Patel.

Watch the video already shared on Bigg Boss Twitter handle:

 



Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

