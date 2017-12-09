Bigg Boss 11: Famous actor enters the house, takes a dig at Hina Khan



The housemates are grilled by our special guests with some tough questions! Keep watching #BB11 to witness all the drama! @KARISHMAK_TANNA @TheKaranPatel pic.twitter.com/g7Smt6tJlB

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 8, 2017

Famous TV actor Karan Patel who did a number of Tweets showcasing Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan's lies, enters the house. Hina Khan is ready to face off Karan who wants to unleash her lies in the house.Karan's tweets were mostly posted targeting one contestant Hina Khan, so the makers have decided his entry in the house.He targets Hina by reminding her lies like, 'Ye maine kab kaha (When did i say that?), Bahar 130 crore log dekh rahe hain (130 crore people are watching out there), Ye to hua hee nahi tha (this was never happened)Well! tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be exciting as the new guests Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna and Hina's TV co-star Rohan Mehra are entering the house with Karan Patel.Watch the video already shared on Bigg Boss Twitter handle:Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.