WOAH !!! Arshi Khan to enter this Colors TV serial

Arshi has posted videos and pictures from the set. Scroll down to view.

Updated: 01 Mar 2018 08:40 AM
Image: Instagram (@arshikofficial)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestant ARshi Khan is coming back to Colors once again. Yes, the "awaam's favourite" lady will be entering "Ishq Mein Marjawan" as part of a dance at a Holi party.


 

In a statement Arshi expresses her gratitude for being back on Colors. She wrote: "I am very excited to be back on the channel (Colors) that has made me what I am today. I will bring back my ‘latkas and jhatkas' (moves) with this role. I have always enjoyed drama".

"I love how the show's story is about unconventional love and I am getting to be part of Aarohi's revenge saga," she added.

"Ishq Mein Marjawan" features Arjun Bijlani as Deep and Alisha Panwar playing the dual roles of Aarohi and Tara.

Aarohi has crafted a plan to expose Virat/Lakshya essayed by Vineet Raina, for all his wrong doings.

