BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma's ex girlfriend Divya Agarwal PATCHES UP with Benafsha Soonawalla?

Last week Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma's girlfriend Divya Agarwal made a storming entry in the house and took him to task. She also ended the relationship with him on national television.Speculations ran rife that Priyank Sharma's closeness with ex-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla caused them to part ways. Even Benafsha didn't appreciate this move of Divya. She said that Divya should have waited to hear Priyank once.But from what we are seeing now we're guessing that the differences are over between the two. Benafsha who has been pro-active on Instagram ever since she came out of the show, shared this picture with Divya.The two met on the sets of Roadies' audition in Mumbai and posed together for a small Boomerang clip.Benafsha Soonawalla's Instagram story./ Image courtesy: InstagramFor a backgrounder let us tell you that when Benafsha was evicted from the house, she realised that a mess that had been created outside over her closeness with Priyank. In her explanation she had said that it was all a big fat joke, to which Divya had replied back with this message: "For me.. playing with emotions is not a big fat JOKE.. For u all reality shows might be a business for me its real! Mazak toh meri life is ban Gaya hai.. "However later Benafsha said in an interview that Divya and she had spoken and it was a nice conversation. Divya's main problem was that Priyank did not take her name in the show as her girlfriend but called her a mere connection in Splitsvilla. Priyank talked about his girlfriend in US but he did not take Divya's name.We totally heart this new connection of Benafsha and Divya, but we're not sure how Priyank will feel about it.Stay tuned for more gossips.