BIGG BOSS 11: EVICTED Sapna Choudhary says ‘I am not PUPPET of Hina Khan’

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 saw the eviction of Haryanvi dance sensation Sapna Choudhary. The contestants nominated with her were, Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde.Now after coming out of the show, Sapna Choudhary has spoken her heart out. In an interview with entertainment portal Sapna said, “I am not puppet of Hina Khan. Main job hi karti thi khud soch samajh ke krti thi. Hina thoda gussa krti thi lekin voh dil ki bohat acchi hai”On the other hand, Sapna also said, “Vikas Gupta ek number ka chalaak aadmi hai, usko sabse pehle bahar nikaalo.”In Bigg Buzz video on Voot, Sapna threatened Bandagi Kalra, “Bohat gussa hai mujhe uspar.Bahar milegi na us bhoori bandariya ko me btaungi.”According to Sapna contestants who will be in Top 3 are, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.In an interview with Spotboy.com, she said, “I don't want to say anything about him. There is nothing good about him. But plenty of bad things, he keeps bi***ing about everyone. And same is with Bandagi.”Well, Sapna survived in the Bigg Boss 11 house for 8 weeks. At the end of her interviews, she said that she wants Akash Dadlani to become the winner of Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.