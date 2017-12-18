 BIGG BOSS 11: EVICTED Hiten Tejwani calls Hina Khan FAKE and Shilpa Shinde CLEVER
Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Hiten Tejwani's big revelations after coming out of the show.

By: || Updated: 18 Dec 2017 10:31 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had one of the most shocking evictions on its ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan informed the contestants to save one of the nominated contestants out of Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani.

Most the contestants saved Priyank Sharma and with that, Hiten Tejwani got eliminated from the show.

After coming out, Hiten has said that it was a wonderful journey in the house and feels that Vikas should be the winner of the house.

While talking to Popdiaries, Hiten said that “Hina ki baat na karein to better hai, but yes me kabhi Vikas ki baat follow nai krta tha, in fact hum dono ek doosre se bohat saari baton pe mutually agree krte the.”

Later on he describes few contestants in one word and says, “Vikas Gupta Mastermind, Shilpa Shinde very clever, Hina Khan Fake, Arshi Khan funny and Puneesh Sharma Manipulative.”

Check out the video here:



Well, Hiten’s eviction shocked the viewers and Salman Khan too. It will be interesting to see what drama and game contestants will play in this new week!

Stay Tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

