Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Lucinda Nicholas' heartwarming Diwali message

Well! Lucinda on Diwali, has uploaded a heartwarming video message on Twitter. Lucinda who knows Hindi a bit, had faced real problem in communication with other Bigg Boss contestants.
Wearing Indian attire she conveyed her Deepawali wishes in some Hindi words too. Check out the video she shared on her Instagram account:
Happy Diwali! Thank you so much for all the love since I've left the #BiggBoss house! ⭐️ I can't thank you all enough for the unconditional support! I haven't had enough time to check all my dm's but honestly I'm so thankful for all the beautiful messages of love.... you guys are the best! Ps: my name Lucinda means light in Spanish ⭐️⭐️⭐️ isn't it a coincidence I come out of the house just before Diwali - the Festival of Lights ✨✨✨