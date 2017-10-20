 Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Lucinda Nicholas' heartwarming Diwali message
Lucinda took to Instagram to share the video message for Diwali wishes

(Lucinda Nicholas/Image- Instagram @lucinda_nicholas)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Season 11's first evicted padosi Lucinda Nicholas is influenced by Indian culture. She is studying Yoga here apart from being a model, actress and a Yoga teacher. She loves to celebrate Indian festivals. So, how can she miss a chance to celebrate one of the most famous festivals of India; 'Diwali'!

Well! Lucinda on Diwali, has uploaded a heartwarming video message on Twitter.  Lucinda who knows Hindi a bit, had faced real problem in communication with other Bigg Boss  contestants.

Wearing Indian attire she conveyed her Deepawali wishes in some Hindi words too. Check out the video she shared on  her Instagram account:

 


