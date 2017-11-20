 Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant BENAFSHA breaks silence over closeness with PRIYANK
By: || Updated: 20 Nov 2017 09:10 PM
Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla with beau Varun Sood

New Delhi: After raising many eyebrows inside the house for her closeness with co-contestant Priyank Sharma, evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla is now making fans balk at her statements.

In more than one interviews, Benafsha has stated that her closeness with Priyank was a big fat joke and that they were just friends having fun.

In one of the interviews Benafsha says that it was her sense of humour that people are not getting. She said that she is a very cool person and gets touchy with her friends and same was the case with Priyank. Benafsha's "special friend" (as she calls him) Varun Sood too seemed entirely convinced by her reasons.

He said that he does not have any problems with Benafsha's way of joking and she has full liberty to chose her friends and joke with whoever she wants to.

Benafsha also had a message for Priyank's girlfriend Divya Agrawal. She said to Divya that her guy really loves her and whatever she saw on TV was just a friendly joke.

But how convinced is Divya?

Well, according to reports she isn't. Take a look.

 

