 Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Benafsha apologises to Shilpa Shinde
Benafsha who wasn't a very vocal person inside the house , has been very active on social media ever since she came out of the house.

Updated: 21 Nov 2017 08:45 PM
Benafsha apologises to Shilpa./ Image: Instagram (@shindeshilpaa @benafshasoonawalla)

New Delhi: After her eviction, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla, has undergone a couple of realisations. The MTV VJ has recently shared a picture with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde seeking an apology for her cold behaviour with Shilpa in the last week.

Benafsha wrote: "Thanks for looking out for me and sorry for not understanding you. Bilkul sahi pakde hai. I wish I could take back the last week of my bigg boss when I said so much to you. I'm so sorry Shilpa Ma. Stay strong, like you have always been. I love you."

Benafsha and Shilpa had a nice tuning all through the show and they did not have any fight. The last week however wasn't good for both of them when Benafsha said unkind words to Shilpa.
Now that Benafsha is out of the house and can see the reality of the contestants, she feels deeply sorry. She shared this adorable image with Shilpa, where she is totally lounging upon Shilpa's back.

 


