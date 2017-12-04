 Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Bandgi Kalra's HEARTFELT MESSAGE for Puneesh Sharma
Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Bandgi Kalra' opens up about her relationship with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma

By: || Updated: 04 Dec 2017 11:48 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss 11: Bangi Kalra is new evicted contestant of the house. Bandgi's elimination was a big setback for Puneesh as she became his support system in the house.

Bandgi Kalra opens up about her relationship with Puneesh Sharma. She wants him to win the show and get even with housemates who nominated her and she believes that he will do it.
When asked what message she has for her lover Puneesh as she is eliminated; Bangdi says, 'Puneesh i miss you and i love you. I hope you won't break my promise. Play the game and win please'.

And after she leaves the show, Shilpa and Vikas would be his support system in absence of her in the house, she said. She also mentioned that Puneesh will take revenge from Hina, Arshi, Luv, Priyank and Akash as these contestants nominated her.

Watch Bandgi Kalra get candid post her eviction from the house.

https://www.voot.com/shows/bigg-boss-s11/11/538936/bigg-buzz-bandgi-s-message-for-puneesh/552436

