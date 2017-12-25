BIGG BOSS 11: Evicted contestant Arshi Khan thinks Hina Khan is selfish

New Delhi: Everybody knows that Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestant Arshi Khan speaks a lot. When inside the house she never hesitated from opining herself. Now that she is out of the house , she is equally fearless in expression.Be it her liking for Hiten Tejwani , or her initial dislike for Hina Khan , or her love for friend Vikas Gupta, Arshi has accepted all of it without hesitation.In an interview when she was asked about her terms with different contestants , Arshi was her usual frank self.When asked about Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan said that she actually loved Shilpa as her mother but it was Shilpa who was growing insecure of Arshi. According to Arshi, Shilpa thought that Arshi will steal her footage if she stayed with her all the time. She described Shilpa as "flip" in one word.About Hina Khan, Arshi said that she is "matlabi" (selfish). She described Vikas Gupta as a beautiful person, Luv Tyagi as dumb and Akash as irritating.View the full interview shared by The Khabri here.