BIGG BOSS 11: Evicted contestant Akash Dadlani finally opens up about Shilpa Shinde

One of the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 11 Akash Dadlani got eliminated in the mid-week eviction.Akash whose journey in the show has been a very entertaining one, has come out of the Bigg Boss house and is genuinely happy about his journey.Apart from his funny antics, Akash Dadlani remained in news for the ups and downs in his friendship with Puneesh Sharma. His oscillating terms with Shilpa Shinde was also in news.We had seen akash supporting Shilpa on many instances but we also saw things turning bitter between them . At one point, his unwanted proximity had irked Shilpa to a great extent.In a short interview by Viral Bollywood Akash opens up about what he really felt for Shilpa. He says: "Shilpa is sixteen years older to me. I even pull the cheeks of my mom and grandma. They hit me in the butt too. It was like that with shilpa too. In the end I had good terms with her. " He then added with a sly smile, "And yes, I am a flirt. I like girls and girls like me, but I also respect everyone."Watch the video here: