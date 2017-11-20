Bigg Boss 11: EVICTED Benasha Soonawalla's message for 'Haters'

: Benfasha Soonawalla got evicted from the Bigg Boss house recently and is clearly seen having happy time with her beau.There were rumours that her boyfriend Varun Sood is apparently very upset about her close relationship with co-contestant Priyank Sharma. She was being targeted by other housemates for sharing bed with Priyank.Benafsha took to Instagram and shared this photo with beautiful caption which clears the air that everything is supercool between lovebirds.Well! it looked like Ben's beau was likely to break up with her after news of her closeness to Priyank came out. But, it was quite different as Varun has shared a video on Instagram while he can seen kissing benafsha continuously.Couple is happy and having quality time. Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha who is an MTV VJ as well, is in relationship with MTV VJ arun Sood. The growing proximity between Ben and Priyank had her boyfriend Varun disturbed for a while but he waited to clarify things with Benafsha directly rather than making his own notions. So he waited for her to get out of the house and to sort out the things.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.