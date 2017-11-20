Bigg Boss 11: EVICTED Benasha Soonawalla's message for 'Haters'

There were rumours that her boyfriend Varun Sood is apparently very upset about her close relationship with co-contestant Priyank Sharma. She was being targeted by other housemates for sharing bed with Priyank.
Benafsha took to Instagram and shared this photo with beautiful caption which clears the air that everything is supercool between lovebirds.
The first thing she said after looking at the havoc and confusion created outside "bhais ki aakh sab ki you come here hug me I missed you" You played like a gem and were easily the cutest, lovable and nicest person in the house. Seriously, what is this girl. Makes me fall for her more everytime. You guys will get your answers super soon, for now I've to take her out for sushi #meribee i love you @benafshasoonawalla
Well! it looked like Ben's beau was likely to break up with her after news of her closeness to Priyank came out. But, it was quite different as Varun has shared a video on Instagram while he can seen kissing benafsha continuously.
First face after the house and GOD do I like it! I told you, trust me even when no one else does and I'll never break it, we did just that. This is for all the haters, I'm so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone's trust or hurt people. Interviews and I will answer all your questions. I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to yall made you guys say so much, now that I'm back, I'll make sure I turn back all the fingers y'all are pointing towards me. For now, there's two cuties who will stand by each other. Been through a lot together, aiveyeeinnnn hi Nahi jaane denge boss! #teribee
A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on
Couple is happy and having quality time. Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha who is an MTV VJ as well, is in relationship with MTV VJ arun Sood. The growing proximity between Ben and Priyank had her boyfriend Varun disturbed for a while but he waited to clarify things with Benafsha directly rather than making his own notions. So he waited for her to get out of the house and to sort out the things.
Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.