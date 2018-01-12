BIGG BOSS 11: Ekta Kapoor lashes out for associating her name with Vikas Gupta's success



As the giant reality show Bigg Boss 11 is approaching its finale, speculations are rife about who the winner will be.Four contestants Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma are the finalists of the season.Many fan groups are promoting their favourite contestants and many are busy blaming the contestants they don't like.Many handles have been reporting about the makers' being biased towards Vikas Gupta as he has close connections with TV soap mogul Ekta Kapoor.Recently a portal published news about Vikas Gupta and Ekta Kapoor blaming her for rigging the reality show. The report alleged that Ekta Kapoor threatened Colors TV to make Vikas Gupta the winner of the show.Ekta Kapoor has lashed out at the media for dragging her name in this. She took to Twitter to express herself, " Can pls someone stop this !will win on his capabilities! N stop using my name."Just one day is left for the finale and all the fans are busy rooting for their favourite contestants. Who do you think will win big this time?