Bigg Boss 11: Double eviction of Sabyasachi and Mehjabin

Mumbai:Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabin Siddiqui are the latest contestants to get evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss after receiving lesser votes in comparison to others nominated participants.After the double eviction, Mehjabin said she was sad while Sabyasachi said he has mixed feeling."The house has kept me in control. I have both good and bad memories. I did not get into unnecessary fights and never took anyone's side. I think I made a place in everyone's heart," Sabyasachi told PTI.Mehjabin said luck was not on her side due to which she was evicted from the house."Everyone is playing game in the house, some are getting into dirty and smart games. I am an outspoken person but inside the house I have tried to calm myself and not overreact to situations," she added.Both of them think, co-contestant Hina Khan is playing a smart game.The other nominated contestants were Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary.Hosted by Salman Khan, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the 11th edition of Bigg Boss also saw comedian-actor Kapil Sharma making an appearance to promote his film "Firangi".The show is aired on Colors channel.