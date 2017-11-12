 Bigg Boss 11: Double eviction of Sabyasachi and Mehjabin
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Double eviction of Sabyasachi and Mehjabin

Bigg Boss 11: Double eviction of Sabyasachi and Mehjabin

Both the evicted contestants think Hina Khan is playing a smart game in the house.

By: || Updated: 12 Nov 2017 10:58 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Double eviction of Sabyasachi and Mehjabin

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui

Mumbai: Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabin Siddiqui are the latest contestants to get evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss after receiving lesser votes in comparison to others nominated participants.

After the double eviction, Mehjabin said she was sad while Sabyasachi said he has mixed feeling.

"The house has kept me in control. I have both good and bad memories. I did not get into unnecessary fights and never took anyone's side. I think I made a place in everyone's heart," Sabyasachi told PTI.

Mehjabin said luck was not on her side due to which she was evicted from the house.

"Everyone is playing game in the house, some are getting into dirty and smart games. I am an outspoken person but inside the house I have tried to calm myself and not overreact to situations," she added.

Both of them think, co-contestant Hina Khan is playing a smart game.

The other nominated contestants were Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the 11th edition of Bigg Boss also saw comedian-actor Kapil Sharma making an appearance to promote his film "Firangi".

The show is aired on Colors channel.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Legal trouble worsens for Priyank Sharma; can be arrested

trending now

MOVIES
SPOTTED Again: Lovebirds Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
GADGETS
Flipkart's Billion Capture+: Starting at ₹11,999, release date and full ...
INDIA
Shocking video: Mumbai policeman tows car with sick woman ...