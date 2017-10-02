 BIGG BOSS 11: “Don’t be surprised if I SHOUT and FIGHT” says Hina Khan
BIGG BOSS 11: “Don’t be surprised if I SHOUT and FIGHT” says Hina Khan

Will Hina Khan fight or stay calm on the show?

Updated: 02 Oct 2017 01:17 PM
TV actress Hina Khan

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 has started and so has the drama in the house. As we told you earlier that on the day one of Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta had huge fight. Knowing about the history of both of them, we had a idea that they will have some arguments on the show.

But we have got to know that Hina Khan too can lose her calm on the show. TV actress, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ playing the role of Akshara, has entered the Bigg Boss 11 house.



But before entering the show, in a chat with TOI, Hina said, “I am not God. I am a human, so even I can make mistakes and get into fights. So, don't be surprised if you see me shouting. But I will try and sort out things in a most dignified way."

She further said, “I know cooking, I can do all the household chores. Be it washing, cleaning dishes or anything else. In fact, I feel I will be more adjustable than any of the commoners,"





Does this mean that we will see Hina Khan’s other side on the show?

Apart from Hina Khan, we will see Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Chaudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Sshivani Durgah, Zubair Khan. Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari are contestants of Bigg Boss 11.

