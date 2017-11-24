 BIGG BOSS 11: Dolly Bindra LASHES OUT at Priyank Sharma
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma's remark on Shilpa has landed him in trouble.

By: || Updated: 24 Nov 2017 12:31 PM
New Delhi: Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are now waiting for Salman Khan to come on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and again show some light to Bigg Boss 11 contestants. As we told you earlier, this week Hiten Tejwani is the Captain of the house.

But during the ‘captaincy task’ in the bedroom, Priyank was heard saying bad things about Shilpa Shinde. He body-shamed Shilpa Shinde and said that she is not fir for Captaincy.

Priyank says, “Yeh Dirty game hui, voh (Hina) deserving thi, Shilpa Shinde?, that women cannot even run.”

Luv stops him but Priyank says, “Arey bhai voh aurat bhaag bhi nai sakti, sand jaisi bodies hain unki. Weight itna gain kr liya hai unhone.”



Now, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Dolly Bindra has lashed out at Priyank. She wrote on Twitter, “#priyank How dare you body shame #ShilpaShinde #sick #bb11”

On the other hand, Sayantani Ghosh also slammed Priyank on Twitter.

























More than anything, Priyank Sharma first needs to respect a woman.

Should Priyank Sharma get evicted this week?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

