BIGG BOSS 11: Dolly Bindra LASHES OUT at Priyank Sharma



#bb11 Surat achi uparwale ne di hain toh serat bhi achi hona hain zaruri #priyaaank and #hina

#bb11 groupisum se khelna toh kya khelna hUa aao apne balbuteh se akele aao maidan mein jhund kyun lateh ho #hina



Yeh Jo girls ko fat aur body shame ki baatein ho raihi hain yeh Bahar hoti toh outraged of modesty mein priyank would have been arrested #bb11

#BB11 thot really hard but hv 2 write dis #PriyankSharma hv no words 4 u..commentin on women ,body shaming dem 4 der weight .his exact words “saand jaisi body “.. now I Wana see how all u girls react 2 dis,specially dose who support his group ..#respectwomen#stopbodyshaming



In a society Whr we witness so many unfortunate events bout women like #nirbhaya for instance ,whr we acknowledge a film #pink 4 givin respect 2 women,whr we talk bout women empowerment,in such an environment it’s important dat we strongly oppose issues like #bodyshaming #BB11

#BB11 its not bout supportin any particular person ,but bout not supportin a grave concern like #bodyshamin..hv written b4 also it’s jus not bout respectin a woman it’s bout respectin u human..So to evry1 who support #priyanksharma n group der is no justification 4 wht he said



No matter how frustrated 1 feels,under no circumstance does any1 hv d right to #bodyshame any1 !As a woman I wouldn’t giv dis right 2 any1 b it a man or woman! I jus hope dat d makers take dis issue up as words like “saand jaisi” r being used by ppl in d house!#BB11

: Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 are now waiting for Salman Khan to come on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ and again show some light to Bigg Boss 11 contestants. As we told you earlier, this week Hiten Tejwani is the Captain of the house.But during the ‘captaincy task’ in the bedroom, Priyank was heard saying bad things about Shilpa Shinde. He body-shamed Shilpa Shinde and said that she is not fir for Captaincy.Priyank says, “Yeh Dirty game hui, voh (Hina) deserving thi, Shilpa Shinde?, that women cannot even run.”Luv stops him but Priyank says, “Arey bhai voh aurat bhaag bhi nai sakti, sand jaisi bodies hain unki. Weight itna gain kr liya hai unhone.”Now, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Dolly Bindra has lashed out at Priyank. She wrote on Twitter, “#priyank How dare you body shame #ShilpaShinde #sick #bb11”On the other hand, Sayantani Ghosh also slammed Priyank on Twitter.More than anything, Priyank Sharma first needs to respect a woman.Should Priyank Sharma get evicted this week?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.