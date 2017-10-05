BIGG BOSS 11: Divya Agarwal REACTS on Priyank’s CLOSENESS to Hina Khan









: Few days ago we exclusively told you about housemates talking about Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s growing closeness. It was Vikas Gupta who started talking about it. He said to Benafsha, “Dosti hi pyar hai” pointing towards Priyank and Hina, who were working out in garden area.Now we all know that, Hina Khan is committed to Rocky Jaiswal and Priyank too already has a girlfriend from Splitsvilla, Divya Agarwal.After hearing the news, Divya told IB times that these rumours are just bogus and Priyank is a trustworthy guy.She said, “Hina Khan is a senior serial actress. Priyank must be like a baby for her. This is completely bogus! The problem is that everyone wants to see Priyank go the wrong way; I don’t know why and it is stupid. They are not even thinking about the girl who they are tagging. Benafsha or Hina, don’t they have a character of their own? They also have boyfriends. Splitsvilla was different, Bigg Boss is not the same. Hina Khan is a mature lady and cares about her relationships outside Bigg Boss. And Priyank is a smart man and won’t do any bullshit things like this. Vikas is a very good friend of Priyank and the best part is he knows me very well. We almost used to hang out every day together. So I don’t know why he is making such loose comments even after knowing that Priyank and I are together.”Well, is something really cooking between Hina Khan and Priyank or it is just two industry friends trying to know each other?Stay tuned for all gossips and news of Bigg Boss 11.