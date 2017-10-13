 BIGG BOSS 11: Did Sabyasachi Satapathy and Luv Tyagi KISS in smoking area?
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Sabyasachi Satapathy and Luv Tyagi, who have to play the role of gay couple in front of housemates, were caught kissing.

By: || Updated: 13 Oct 2017 07:55 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Sabyasachi Satapathy, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi.

New Delhi: 2nd week in Bigg Boss 11 house is coming to end but fights seem to be increasing. As earlier in the day we told you that Vikas Gupta, captain of the house is on a revenge mode. After having an ugly fight with Hina Khan, Vikas decided to put Hina Khan in jail.

With Hina Khan, Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary will also go jail aka Bigg Boss Kaal Kothari.  Amidst all this fight and jail talks, we have got to know an interesting gossip about the Bigg Boss house.

Luv Tyagi and Sabyasachi Satapathy who have entered the house as partners, were smoking. Housemates claim that they caught Luv and Sabyasachi kissing each other in smoking zone.

As per news in BOC, this rumour reached Luv and for the first time in the show, he was seen angry. He had a heated argument with the housemates. Well, let’s see how Luv defends himself because currently, padosis are in the main house as a family not individual.

















Well, this week 5 contestants are nominated and they are Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sshivani Durgah, Sapna Choudhary and Jyoti Kumari.

Who you think will get eliminated this week?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

