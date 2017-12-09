BIGG BOSS 11: Did just Luv Tyagi CONFESS that he has CRUSH on Hina Khan?

: The ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 must be very happy that this week there was very less of drama and even ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ was entertaining. However, Salman Khan slammed Arshi for her comments on Shilpa Shinde.Salman Khan also trolled Priyank Sharma for crying after Divya Agarwal.But viewers will get to see more interesting episode on Sunday. Star cast of ‘Fukrey Returns’ will enter the Bigg Boss house and play some games with the Bigg Boss 11 contestants.Bollywood actress Richa Chadha along with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot and Varun Sharma will be seen in Bigg Boss house.As per the sneak peak video, Varun and Pulkit play a game with Luv and ask question. They ask him, “Aap Hina se pyar krte hain, yaa sir pasand krte hain.”Check out the video:Whatever the answer is, but how Luv blushed on the question shows that he definitely has some feelings for Hina. But still, let’s wait and see what Luv says to this question.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.