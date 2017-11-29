 BIGG BOSS 11: Did just Hina Khan INSULT Sakshi Tanwar and Sanjeeda Sheikh?
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan does it again.

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 02:28 PM
TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sakshi Tanwar and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been keeping up with the entertainment and drama in the show. As we told you earlier in the show that in the current Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task, Shilpa Shinde’s team won. It will be interesting to see that this time who will become Captain of the house.

Well, we will keep you updates with that but right now we have an interesting gossip from Bigg Boss house. And it is about Bigg Boss 11 house’ most popular contestant Hina Khan.

Remember few weeks ago, Hina Khan body-shamed south Indian actress. This time again, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ lady done something similar. In an unseen clip, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan talks about the popularity of actresses on social media. Hina Khan says that her fan following is not even half as of Gauahar Khan’s.

Now as per news in Bollywoodlife, “Arshi then talks about Sakshi Tanwar. While they praise her performance in Dangal, Arshi feels that Sakshi does not have beautiful features. To that, Hina hints that Sakshi is squint-eyed. The conversation does not end here. The last actress to come under their scrutiny is Sanjeeda Sheikh. Hina says that she looks as an angel in real life but somehow her beauty does not come as perfectly on screen.”

















Well, this is quite shameful. Hina definitely has done a big mistake by coming on Bigg Boss 11.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

