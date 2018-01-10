BIGG BOSS 11: Did just Hina Khan call Shilpa Shinde ‘CALL GIRL’?



WOW@eyehinakhan stoops to a new low and says #ShilpaShinde talks like a "call girl"



Even the tiniest bit of respect I had for this girl just got vanished.#BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/67dCgNpNbp

— Vipra. 💥 (@Viipra) January 10, 2018

: Any guesses who is favorite controversy's favorite child these days? TV actress and popular contestant of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 Hina Khan, who else it could be!Just when we thought that show is coming to an end and Hina Khan will act more sensible, she again proved us wrong. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta are now endlessly talking about Shilpa Shinde in the house.Call it insecurity or jealousy of Hina and Vikas, but this is now a fact that Shilpa Shinde has emerged as one of the strong contestants Bigg Boss has ever seen.A new video of Hina and Vikas talking about Shilpa Shinde is going viral. As per the video, Arshi is cooking in the kitchen and Hina and Vikas are having food (obviously because Hina and Vikas can’t ask Shilpa to cook for them). So Hina says, “It was so unnecessary. I was like k yaar yeh pagal-vagal hai kya, yeh kar kya rahi hai. Mene bola na voh baat aise karti hai jaise ‘call girl’ hai.”The word ‘Call girl’ was muted in the video.Check out this video here:Well, we have no words for Hina Khan. We couldn’t believe that she can stoop so low and call a women ‘call girl’ and especially when you act as you are the flag bearer of ‘women empowerment’.Also be prepared if on confrontation Hina says, “Mene yeh kab kaha?”What more shocking is that no one said a word to Hina on this, neither Vikas Gupta nor Arshi Khan.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.