BIGG BOSS 11: Did just Akash Dadlani DISRESPECTED Salman Khan?

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to give very interesting episode on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan. As we told you earlier in the day that in the eviction, Sapna got the lowest votes and got out of the show.Apart from this, highlight would be when Salman Khan will lash out on Priyank Sharma for his body shaming comment on Shilpa Shinde.Well, also Salman Khan will try to make things better between Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma in ‘Sultani Akhada’. But as per the new sneak peak video of Bigg Boss 11, Akash refuses to listen to Salman Khan and disrespects him.Salman tells Akash to hug Puneesh but Akash says, “No, don’t come near bro.”Puneesh tries to calm down Akash but latter seems adamant on not making things better with Puneesh. He says, “Sir main mandhbudhi hoon, mujhe kuch nai pta, I just go with the flow.”Salman Khan gets frustrated and replies; “Now I am just thinking how I am going to handle something like this. Baat nai krni matlab move on nai krna.”Akash answers, “That’s it; I am done as I told you. I’ll be sleeping all day, I am zombie right now.”Check out this video of Akash refusing to listen to Salman Khan:What are your thoughts on this?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.