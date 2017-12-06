BIGG BOSS 11: Did Akash Dadlani MOLEST Shilpa Shinde?



#BB11 Taklaani crosses Limit again!

Shilpa bashed him badly after this. pic.twitter.com/q3ZA5H6NY1



: Bigg Boss 11 contestants never fail to amuse the viewers. As we all saw how Akash Dadlani was against Shilpa Shinde last week and now in this week, he is back to his new antics.In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Akash Dadlani is trying his best to woo Shilpa Shinde and be friends with her again. Two days back, Akash had a fight with Arshi Khan when the latter questioned former for getting too friendly with Shilpa Shinde. Akash at that time said, ‘Shilpa Shinde is the best.’Now a new video on internet is getting viral and it is about Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani. In the video, Akash crosses his limit and kisses Shilpa Shinde.Well, Shilpa doesn’t look too happy with that and lashes out on Akash for kissing her forcefully.Check out these videos:On a related note, the dynamics of friendships in the Bigg Boss house are changing. As Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma had a huge fight and after that Hina Khan also yelled at Hiten Tejwani.On the other side, Vikas and Hiten planned to kick Hina out and make Arshi Khan, new captain of the house.In between all this, which friendship will survive till the end?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.