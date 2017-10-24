Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja’s hair lice makes housemates crazy

The entire house is shocked to know this fact. Jyoti is the one who discovers lice in Pooja's hair and tells everyone. Shilpa tells Dhinchak Pooja that housemates are discussing about lice in her head. Pooja confesses having this problem when Shilpa asks her.Housemates ask Bigg Boss for medicine so that Pooja can get rid of lice and infection.Hina Khan while receiving the medicine sings sarcastically, ‘Medicare maine le li aaj, sar pe mere leekhon ka taaj’.Later, Akash and Dhinchak Pooja were seen doing rap together in-front of the housemates while Pooja sings her famous ‘Sefie song’. Akash does special rap for Dhinchak Pooja.(Bigg Boss contestants Akash Dadlani and Dhinchak Pooja/Image- Voot)