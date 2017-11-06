Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja eliminated from the house

In the surprise shock of elimination, Dhinchak Pooja has been evicted from the house.There were rumours that Just Sabyasachi Satpathy will be evicted this week. But unexpectedly, Dhinchak Pooja is leaving the house according to the latest reports.Eight contestants were nominated this week. Audience perhaps did not expect that Dhinchak Pooja's time span in Bigg Boss house, will be this short.Pooja when entered the house, wasn't welcomed by some contestants including Hina Khan. Pooja was asked to make a rap song on Bigg Boss and its contestants.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.