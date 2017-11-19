Bigg Boss 11: DEEPIKA PADUKONE gives this CRAZY TASK to contestants



New Delhi: 'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone will be visiting the house of Bigg Boss with a super-entertaining task for the contestants.Deepika asks the contestants to speak or sing after inhaling the helium from some helium balloons and the results of this task are hilarious . When the contestants speak, their voice turns squeaky and everybody is in fits of laughter.Inhaling helium changes the gas molecules in your vocal tract and thus increases the pace of your speech. This changes your voice to funny.Akash Dadlani sings a song in his squeaky voice and Hiten Tejwani delivers a movie-dialogue in his ultra funny voice.In a promo of the show it can be seen that Deepika Padukone had a lot of fun with the contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss.The contestants welcome her by dancing on the song 'Ghoomar' from her controversial film Padmavati. See the video here: