 Bigg Boss 11: DEEPIKA PADUKONE gives this CRAZY TASK to contestants
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: DEEPIKA PADUKONE gives this CRAZY TASK to contestants

Bigg Boss 11: DEEPIKA PADUKONE gives this CRAZY TASK to contestants

Deepika Padukone gives a task to the contestants where they are required to sing after inhaling helium from balloons and the result is driving us crazy.

By: || Updated: 19 Nov 2017 08:30 PM
Bigg Boss 11: DEEPIKA PADUKONE gives this CRAZY TASK to contestants

Deepika Padukone bursts into laughter inside the house of Bigg Boss. Image: Twitter

New Delhi: 'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone will be visiting the house of Bigg Boss with a super-entertaining task for the contestants.

Deepika asks the contestants to speak or sing after inhaling the helium from some helium balloons and the results of this task are hilarious . When the contestants speak, their voice turns squeaky and everybody is in fits of laughter.

Inhaling helium changes the gas molecules in your vocal tract and thus increases the pace of your speech. This changes your voice to funny.

Akash Dadlani sings a song in his squeaky voice and Hiten Tejwani delivers a movie-dialogue in his ultra funny voice.

In a promo of the show it can be seen that Deepika Padukone had a lot of fun with the contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss.

The contestants welcome her by dancing on the song 'Ghoomar'  from her controversial film Padmavati. See the video here:


For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: BENAFSHA SOONAWALLA gets EVICTED

trending now

INDIA
India's Manushi Chhillar is Miss World 2017: Here are some ...
VIDEO
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Hardik Patel likely to announce his ...
VIDEO
Herath's late cameo leaves India with a tough job ...