Bigg Boss 11 Day 23: Dhinchak Pooja bursts into tears

Now, her co-contestants have got another chance to target her. Housemates were given luxury budget task 'Khul Ja Sim Sim' in Bigg Boss house. Garden area of the house was turned into Jungle where both the teams had to survive. Team who manages to stay there longer time, will be a winner.Opposite team members were seen trying to convince Pooja to go inside the house only to make their team weak so that they can win the task. Pooja who was not feeling comfortable during the task, comes inside the house.This thing irritates her team member to the core and they start targetting Pooja. Pooja breaks down under pressure and burst into tears.To know which teams wins the task, watch tonight's episode. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss updates.