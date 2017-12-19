BIGG BOSS 11: Contestants squabble over eggs for captaincy task

The makers of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 have once again thrown open a battleground for the housemates.Tonight the contestants will be seen pitched against each other, but this time it is not for nominations but for the captaincy task.The task is called BB poultry farm. As of now every contestant is eligible for captaincy . In the task the contestants have to snatch this eligibility for captaincy from four contestants. The garden area is made to look like a poultry farm and a hen intermittently lays eggs with the image of a contestant. The egg is supposed to be the eligibility criteria for captaincy for that particular contestant. The contestant has to keep that egg safe until the hen lays another egg with the image of a different contestant. The task is to destroy others' eggs by throwing it into pool but to save one's egg from others.In a recent promo it can be seen that some housemates are fighting with Hina Khan to destroy her egg. Hina can be heard shouting "Mera anda chhor Vikas". Arshi Khan can be seen losing her temper when the contestants threw the egg that had her name on it.The housemates leave no stone unturned to win the captaincy task. Watch the promo where the housemates are all upon each other to get hold of others' eggs.