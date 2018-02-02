 Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's kitchen has a new chef !
The two masterchefs from Bigg Boss 11 reunite. What are they cooking?

By: || Updated: 02 Feb 2018 08:29 AM
Sabyasachi and Shilpa enjoy their kitchen time !

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is proficient in cooking and nobody can deny that. We all saw how this beautiful chef of the house took care of the food of all the contestants.

There was another contestant who was an expert at cooking. Yes, you're right, Sabyasachi Satpathy. Every other contestant was all praises for Sabyasachi's food.

After the show, we saw Sabyasachi taking part in Arshi Khan's grand reunion party. We then saw other contestants gathering at his place for his birthday.

Now in a recent development, he met Shilpa Shinde at her house. And guess what , the cooking expert burst right into her kitchen !cooking

Yes, the two cooks had a nice time over a good broth. Check out the pictures of their recent cooking spree.

Image : Twitter (@biggbossnewz) Image : Twitter (@biggbossnewz)

Image : Twitter (@biggbossnewz) Image : Twitter (@biggbossnewz)

Image : Twitter (@biggbossnewz) Image : Twitter (@biggbossnewz)

The two seem to enjoy cooking so much.

Now , when these two experts are in kitchen , we know that some gastronomic delights are making way to the table !

