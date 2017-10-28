BIGG BOSS 11: Contestants get RUDE while convincing Gauahar Khan but she gives them REALITY CHECK

: It is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11. This weekend, not just Salman Khan but one more guest will grill contestant and show them what people are thinking about them.It will be actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan. As we told you that Gauahar Khan will enter the house. She will be having a briefcase with her and that briefcase will be important for Bigg Boss 11 contestants as it has some power.Housemates will have to convince Gauahar Khan why they deserve to be in this Bigg Boss house and why she should give that briefcase to them. As we revealed earlier that Gauahar gave that briefcase to Akash Dadlani.Now, we hear that Gauahar spoke harsh truth with some of the contestants who tried to act smart in front of her. In one of the video, Arshi Khan is heard saying to Gauahar, “Me ek aisi bandi hoon jo bina roye, bina kuch kiye logon ke saamne datt ke khadi rehti hoon.”Then Jyoti says, “Mujhe pta hai me kya hoon, bohat logon se better hoon.”Puneesh Sharma rudely tells Gauahar, “Itni ladai me thoda pyar aako bardasht nai ho raha.”Well, this is how Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan gave big reality check to all of them.Check out this video of Gauahar Khan with Bigg Boss 11 contestants:On a related note, there are rumours that this week we may see double eviction.So who you think will get eliminated out of these 7 nominated contestants from Bigg Boss 11? The nominated contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.