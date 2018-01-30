Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma to feature in MTV's Love On The Run ?

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one reality show that can shoot up the careers of its contestants.It provides enough footage to all its contestants so that they can leave a mark on those who are watching. For those who are in the nascent stage of their careers, it comes as a major break as there are galore of opportunities waiting for them after the show.Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are some names that made the most out of this show. Luv will reportedly be seen in the next season of Splitsvilla, Arshi will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Priyank who already has a fanbase from Roadies and Splitsvilla has already appeared in MTV's Troll Police.Talks about Priyank acting in Vikas Gupta's web series have not cooled completely when we get to hear another big talk about him.Rumours have it that Priyank Sharma will be appearing in MTV's Love On The Run before the web series. We don't know how much truth is in this titbit but it will be really interesting to see Priyank in yet another MTV show.After Roadies, Splitsvilla and Troll Police Priyank has braced himself for his next big project - Love On The Run.His fans can rejoice.