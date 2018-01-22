 BIGG BOSS 11 contestant Luv Tyagi to appear in MTV Splitsvilla
Couldn't get enough of Luv Tyagi in Bigg Boss 11? No worries. Here is a titbit that will cheer you up.

By: || Updated: 22 Jan 2018 07:10 PM
Image from Luv Tyagi's Instagarm

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 has undoubtedly given a toss of fortune to its contestants. Fame , popularity and fan following, the contestants now have it all.

While the likes of Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary, have grabbed movie offers, there is now one more contestant whose fate may shine any night.  We are talking about none other than Luv Tyagi who will reportedly be seen in MTV Splitsvilla.

Luv who entered the game as a commoner understood the game very well and played at his own pace. He got all the loves of fans for his genuineness and composure .

In the beginning, Luv was tagged as a zero as we could not see much of him in the show. However he later emerged as a very strong contender. He defeated his celebrity friend Priyank Sharma in popularity which was a shocker for everybody, even him.

Luv has become an adored figure especially among females. His female fan following has grown exponentially in the concluding month of Bigg Boss 11.

According to the reports Viacom 18 has roped in Luv for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla considering his widespread female fan following. The show is slated to go on floore in the month of March. till then Luv is allegedly obligated to not sign contracts with other shows.

This indeed is a good news for the fans of this hottie who could not get enough of him in Bigg Boss 11.



