Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani writes an emotional post after eviction

evicted contestantshares an emotional post for his fans and followers to show how he and wife Gauri Pradhan are overwhelmed by getting so much love from them.Hiten was eliminated recently while housemates had to choose who was going to leave the house between Priyank and Hiten. Votes tied until. His elimination has been a shock to all including TV celebs who reacted on Twitter & expressed displeasure over it and criticizing Shilpa while some supported her.He took to his Facebook account to thank his followers, fans and supporters for their immense love. He wrote, 'To all my well wishers, who went all out and voted for me, loved me and knew I was close to the trophy than many more, I cannot thank you enough for your love and support in my journey of #BiggBoss. Gauri Pradhan and me are overwhelmed with our family that has grown leaps and bounds in the last 2 months. #BB11'Check out the post here:In his smooth journey at Bigg Boss 11, Hiten turned out to be a strong contestant that's why Shilpa may have chosen him over Priyank for eviction.Stay tuned with us for more Bigg Boss news and updates.