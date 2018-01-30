Hiten Tejwani and wife Gauri Pradhan's romantic holiday pictures are just too adorable

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has come to an end and we are getting to see even more of the contestants. With their parties, reunions and photoshoots, these contestants want to hold on to the limelight they have received over the past three months.However there is one contestant who has been running away from all the media glare and that is Hiten Tejwani.After the show Hiten immediately took off for a long romantic holiday with the love of his life Gauri Pradhan.The journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 11 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride for the contestants. It has been marked with intermittent highs, lows, controversies and spats. Intentionally or unintentionally every contestant got into some or other dispute, but one contestant who went in clean and came out clean is Hiten Tejwani. He earned all the love and respect of the fans for being his gentleman self throughout his journey.For the fans of Hiten, we are sharing some of the pictures from Hiten's romantic holiday. These will certainly give you some serious couple goals.We wish Hiten will be back to the screen soon and spread his charm all over again. Till then , happy holidaying Hiten !