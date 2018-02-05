Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi khan wants to MARRY Vikas Gupta ?

One contestant who really shot to limelight after Bigg Boss 11 is Arshi Khan. Arshi has managed to constanly remain in the light even after the show. Either with her photoshoots or her social media posts, Arshi makes it sure that her 'Awaam' remains intrigued by her.Viewers too have given immense love to Arshi for being natural and genuine throughout the show. Her antics and her brash statements have helped her uphold her moony image.In a recent social media post, Arshi Khan has given yet another controversial statement. She said she wants to marry Vikas Gupta.Well , her admiration and love for Vikas Gupta is known to all, but we think that they are best friends. Now Arshi has hinted that if given a chance she would marry Vikas Gupta..but let us clarify that it was just a little game.In a little game where she was asked who of the three Akash Dadlani, Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani would she want to date , marry and kill ?Now the straightforward lady replied that she would date Hiten ,she would marry Vikas and she would kill Akash.We love the fact that Arshi calls spade a spade and that is why the 'Awaam' loves her.In Bigg Boss season 11, once Hiten Tejwani was asked the same question to which he had replied that he would date Shilpa, Kill Hina and marry Arshi.Check the video here: