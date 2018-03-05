BIGG BOSS 11 contestant Arshi Khan to feature in a web series now ?

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 has given Arshi Khan the toss that she required since long.It has been more than a month since the show ended, but Arshi Khan's popularity is only soaring. We signed a movie with actor Prabhas, got a verified Instagram account, featured in Box Cricket League, she got to do a cameo in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and guess what now?She will be seen in a web series soon. Well, Arshi posted a story on Instagram where she is seen reading a script. The caption made us look twice at the picture. She indirectly stated that it is the script for her upcoming web series.She wrote: "Agar me ye bolu meri Webseries ki script hai to ?" (what if I tell you that this is the script for my webseries? )Image: Instagram storyWell if that is true, it is definitely a good news for her "Awaam".