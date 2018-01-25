Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan takes a dig at winner Shilpa Shinde



Har rishte me farz hota Hai jab kuch kiya jaaye to apne pehchaan wale ko bulaya jaaye r jb wo aaye to acche se istaqbaal kiya jaaye

Bulana mera farz.

Aana unka farz

Ku ki ZAMEER nhi hilte yaha

ZAMEEN hil jaati hai

— Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) January 24, 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestants managed to stay in news while they were inside the house with their crazy antics. Now that the show is over , they still manage to rock the headlines with their jibes.The show has come to its end, but the animosities are still on.Few days ago, Arshi Khan's grand reunion party made headlines. However more than the reunion of other contestants it was the absence of two final contestants Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde in the party that raised eyebrows.Arshi had said that she had sent invites to everybody and it was totally their decision of not attending the party.Few days back Arshi had also given a statement that Shilpa had made relation with her just for the show. Arshi called Shilpa 'Maa' while inside the house. However in the last days of the show their terms got sour.Now taking a dig at her so called 'Maa', Arshi has tweeted the following :"Har rishte me farz hota Hai jab kuch kiya jaaye to apne pehchaan wale ko bulaya jaaye r jb wo aaye to acche se istaqbaal kiya jaaye, Bulana mera farz. Aana unka farz. Ku ki ZAMEER nhi hilte yaha . ZAMEEN hil jaati hai"Vikas Gupta, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Priyank Sharma, Sabyasachi satpathy, Jyoti Kumari and Akash Dadlani were present at her party.Hina Khan later had a party of her own with Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.