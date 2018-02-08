Arshi khan and other TV celebs reveal their unique ideas to PROPOSE !

Mumbai: Love is the most wonderful feeling of this world. The story of how you proposed will be told to friends and strangers for the rest of your lives. So be sure to propose your special one in a wonderful and beautiful way. Here famous celebs will help you with a unique way to propose on Valentine's Day

Arshi Khan: Early morning proposals are best. As when one wakes up they are fresh and filled up with positivity. So declare your love on a perfect morning with a hot cup of tea. You can also call into a radio station and make them air the proposal after playing a romantic number.

Yuvika Chaudhary: The ever best way is to take your unsuspecting loved one to a romantic getaway for two. After a long day of sightseeing and a perfect dinner; decorate your room with roses, candles and champagne for the big moment. Use rose petals to spell out ‘Will you marry me?’ on the bed.

Manu Punjabi: I feel the best way is to gather your friends and family for a house party and have them put on tees or carry balloons with ‘Will you marry me?’ written over it. I bet, she will be surprised and would love this sweet gesture. As family's presence will make it more loyal and emotional.