Arshi khan and other TV celebs reveal their unique ideas to PROPOSE !

Mumbai: Love is the most wonderful feeling of this world. The story of how you proposed will be told to friends and strangers for the rest of your lives. So be sure to propose your special one in a wonderful and beautiful way. Here famous celebs will help you with a unique way to propose on Valentine's Day
Arshi Khan: Early morning proposals are best. As when one wakes up they are fresh and filled up with positivity. So declare your love on a perfect morning with a hot cup of tea. You can also call into a radio station and make them air the proposal after playing a romantic number.
Yuvika Chaudhary: The ever best way is to take your unsuspecting loved one to a romantic getaway for two. After a long day of sightseeing and a perfect dinner; decorate your room with roses, candles and champagne for the big moment. Use rose petals to spell out ‘Will you marry me?’ on the bed.
Manu Punjabi: I feel the best way is to gather your friends and family for a house party and have them put on tees or carry balloons with ‘Will you marry me?’ written over it. I bet, she will be surprised and would love this sweet gesture. As family's presence will make it more loyal and emotional.
Mahika Sharma: You can also arrange a treasure hunt and let your loved one solve the clues to lead up to the big moment. I find it really a best way to divert mind and suddenly make your partner feel special and allow to blush.
Manish Goplani: I feel proposal can be done at beachside. On the night before a beach day you've planned, write a love poem on a piece of parchment paper, roll it into an antique bottle with a cork and bury it in a well-marked spot in the sand near your towels. Be sure you find the bottle and be ready with the ring.
Suyyash Rai: The best way to propose can be after reminding the golden moment spent together. Like tie a red velvet ribbon from one spot in your home to another. Attach little notes recalling perfect moments in your relationship along the way. Wait for your partner at the end of the ribbon with the ring in hand.