Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan SKIP Arshi Khan's party

New Delhi: Guess who just had a blast last night ! It is Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan.Photos and videos of Arshi Khan's gala night are doing rounds on the social media. Arshi and her 'best friend' from the show Vikas Gupta could be seen having a great time together. They both could be seen showing off their dance moves on the occasion. Dressed up in a bright yellow gown, Arshi was totally slaying the look. Check images here:Arshi and her partner in crime throughout the Bigg Boss 11 journey , Akash Dadlani was also present in the party. Akash and Arshi also shook their legs on the DJ. Priyank Sharma too had a great time at the party.Former contestants Jyoti, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy were also present in the party.However, Bigg Boss 11 winner and runner up Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were nowhere to be seen in the pictures. Arshi had a good bonding with Shilpa which got ruined by the end of the show. Her bonding with Hina was momentarily good in the final episodes , but their overall equations right from the start of the show had been messy.So no wonder these two ladies decided to miss out the party.Arshi in a post-party media interaction clarified that she had sent the invite to Hina Khan; not attending was her decision , and that she would welcome her if she shows up.Check out the videos and pictures of the party.Sambhavna Seth was also present at the party.