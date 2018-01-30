Arshi Khan IS DOING film with Prabhas and here is the PROOF

However, earlier in the day, Bollywoodlife.com said that Arshi Khan lied and did all this to grab the attention. here is the link to that story: http://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/exclusive-is-bigg-boss-fame-arshi-khan-lying-about-her-film-with-prabhas/
As per their source “Forget approaching for a film, Prabhas’ team doesn’t even know who Arshi is.”
But here is the truth!!!
Arshi Khan is doing a film with Prabhas and the name of the movie is 'Return Of Rebel 3'. South film Industry's renowned production house 'Gold Mines Telefilms pvt ltd.
Prabhas was in 'Rebel' and 'Return of Rebel 2', which was dubbed in hindi by the same production house. Movie is being directed by Director Meher Ramesh.
While talking to us Arshi said, "Misusing the platform is really bad. I feel I haven't faked about the movie but the journalist who filed that story is faking around. I am happy that truth is out and open now."
Here is the copy of the film agreement:
So truth is out and open now and we are happy that Arshi is doing film with Prabhas.
Arshi was liked by audience when she was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Her chemistry and cute banter with TV actor Hiten Tejwani was one the favourite moments of the show.
Apart from this, Arshi is also breaking the internet with her latest hot photo shoot. Check out these pictures:
