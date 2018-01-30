 Arshi Khan IS DOING film with Prabhas and here is the PROOF
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Arshi Khan IS DOING film with Prabhas and here is the PROOF

Arshi Khan IS DOING film with Prabhas and here is the PROOF

Few portals alleged that Arshi's claims of doing film with Prabhas are fake. Well here is the complete truth.

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 09:22 PM
Arshi Khan IS DOING film with Prabhas and here is the PROOF

Arshi Khan is doing a movie with Prabhas. Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has been in limelight after coming out of Colors Tv reality show. She is seen partying hard with the other Bigg Boss contestants but what grabbed everyone's attention was, Arshi Khan signing film opposite 'Baahubali' superstar Prabhas.

However, earlier in the day, Bollywoodlife.com said that Arshi Khan lied and did all this to grab the attention. here is the link to that story: http://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/exclusive-is-bigg-boss-fame-arshi-khan-lying-about-her-film-with-prabhas/

As per their source  “Forget approaching for a film, Prabhas’ team doesn’t even know who Arshi is.”

But here is the truth!!!

Arshi Khan is doing a film with Prabhas and the name of the movie is 'Return Of Rebel 3'. South film Industry's renowned production house 'Gold Mines Telefilms pvt ltd.

Prabhas was in 'Rebel' and 'Return of Rebel 2', which was dubbed in hindi by the same production house. Movie is being directed by Director Meher Ramesh.

While talking to us Arshi said, "Misusing the platform is really bad. I feel I haven't faked about the movie but the journalist who filed that story is faking around. I am happy that truth is out and open now."

Here is the copy of the film agreement:

27604013_1741925755868382_1931112663_o 27535479_1741925862535038_272617990_o 27535468_1741925819201709_1557681119_o 27605704_1741925785868379_2144693582_o

So truth is out and open now and we are happy that Arshi is doing film with Prabhas.

Arshi was liked by audience when she was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Her chemistry and cute banter with TV actor Hiten Tejwani was one the favourite moments of the show.

Apart from this, Arshi is also breaking the internet with her latest hot photo shoot. Check out these pictures:











Stay tuned for all tv gossip and news

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Hiten Tejwani and wife Gauri Pradhan's romantic holiday pictures are just too adorable

trending now

INDIA
Rahul Gandhi helps co-passengers place luggage onboard flight; Photos ...
VIDEO
Congrats! Aman Verma to become father soon
TV
Meet the NEW LEAD actor for NAAGIN 3